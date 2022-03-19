Bills trade late-round pick for Browns QB Case Keenum
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cleveland BrownsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Case KeenumLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Buffalo Bills have locked up at least one backup quarterback.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Saturday, the Bills have sent a seventh-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Case Keenum.
Prior to the deal, Buffalo only had one quarterback on their roster: Josh Allen
On Friday, former Bills QB Matt Barkley teased a potential return to Buffalo, but nothing has yet to formally be announced in that regard. Naturally, the Bills could end up with both Keenum and Barkley behind Allen.
Check back for updates…
Related
PFF free agency grade: Bills re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie
It appears the Bills will bring back Matt Barkley as backup QB
DT Star Lotulelei released by Buffalo Bills