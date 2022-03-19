Bills trade late-round pick for Browns QB Case Keenum

The Buffalo Bills have locked up at least one backup quarterback.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Saturday, the Bills have sent a seventh-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Case Keenum.

Prior to the deal, Buffalo only had one quarterback on their roster: Josh Allen

On Friday, former Bills QB Matt Barkley teased a potential return to Buffalo, but nothing has yet to formally be announced in that regard. Naturally, the Bills could end up with both Keenum and Barkley behind Allen.

