Former Florida CB Kaiir Elam inks rookie contract with the Buffalo Bills
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam signed his first NFL contract on Friday with the Buffalo Bills.
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam signed his first NFL contract on Friday with the Buffalo Bills.
Carson Wentz's Philly return, the need for James Bradberry and more in the latest 10 random Eagles offseason observations. By Reuben Frank
POLL: Take your shot at predicting the Philadelphia Eagles' win-loss record for the 2022 NFL season
Kate Middleton's $1,200 dress is (unfortunately) out of my wardrobe budget: Shop 10 dupes for less.
No team in NFL history has faced a schedule like the Chiefs will play.
Steve Stricker holds the lead but John Daly won't be around for the weekend at the PGA Tour Champions major.
Tom Brady showed up at the Buccaneers’ voluntary offseason workouts Wednesday and Thursday. The quarterback was vocal last year in encouraging players not to show up for voluntary workouts, and in his career, Brady has been known to skip the voluntary program. So why did he show up in phase two of the program this [more]
Klay Thompson suggested a great nickname for Kevon Looney after his historic performance in Game 6 against the Grizzlies.
When former NFL Colin Kaepernick sat down for an interview with the I Am Athlete podcast, former NFL cornerback Pacman Jones was one of the former players who questioned Kaepernick. Now, Jones is joining former NFL receiver Antonio Brown in questioning whether Kaepernick is doing enough to put his causes into action. “As far as [more]
Dillon Brooks continues to be public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Dub Nation.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins posted on social media a video of a practice throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. It did not prompt the desired reaction. Despite the use of a rocket emoji in the tweet accompanying the clip, a duck emoji would have been more fitting. Or maybe an emoji [more]
Phil Mickelson could not face it. He could not walk into the interview room at Southern Hills and answer the questions. And so, for the first time in the modern era, a player who is physically fit will not defend his title in a major.
Morant took exception to a postgame tweet from Kuminga and promptly fired back at the rookie.
The Warriors could have unraveled, and probably should have. But they did not, largely because Kevon Looney would not allow it.
Klay Thompson had a classic exchange with Warriors coach Mike Brown after the team's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6.
Adding Suh and Clowney would bulk up the defensive line if things go as predicted by Barnwell. Losing Landry to a division foe is not what most fans would want to see:
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has the details.
Stephen A. Smith applauds Nets GM Sean Marks for calling out Kyrie Irving.
Draymond Green was in the mood to go in on Kendrick Perkins after the Warriors' Game 6 win on Friday night.
Danny Gray took accountability to an entirely new level during the first day of 49ers rookie minicamp.
Jordan Hicks will double check the color of his glove next time he takes the mound.