Bills trade up in NFL.com 2023 draft mock

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is never scared to be bold at the NFL draft. Could the team be on the move at the upcoming 2023 edition?

NFL.com makes the case for him to do so.

The Bills are currently slated to select at the No. 27 overall slot. However, Buffalo is on the move up in the outlet’s latest three-round mock draft.

In it, the Bills move up in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks who hold the No. 20 slot. To do so, Buffalo gives up three picks.

Here’s a breakdown of the remaining two picks the Bills still have in NFL.com’s mock:

20. Jordan Addison | WR | USC

In a scenario where the Bills trade up, a receiver would be the ideal move for fans. It would make sense for the team, too.

Buffalo has Stefon Diggs at the top of their receiver chart. In 2022, Gabe Davis was inconsistent as a No. 2 and thrived more when he was third in the pecking order in previous years. Bare minimum, pushing Davis with a top rookie could bring out the best for him, which can only help the Bills offense.

Last season at USC, Addison recorded 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games played.

Here’s NFL.com’s breakdown on the selection with the trade compensation included:

Josh Allen needs a legitimate deep threat to stretch out defenses, which would also help the team’s running game. With Addison still on the board, Bills GM Brandon Beane climbs seven spots, giving up three 2023 picks (a first-, third- and fourth-rounder) to grab the former Biletnikoff Award winner.

59. Steve Avila | OL | TCU

After making their deal with the Seahawks, the Bills still have a Round 2 selection. Offense is addressed again, this time in the trenches. Avila comes to Buffalo to help out their offensive line.

Pro Football Focus gave positive grades to Avila over the past three seasons. In 2022, the football analytics outlet handed him a strong 78.8 mark and the year prior he landed at 81.3. However, The Draft Network currently projects Avila as a fourth-round pick.

