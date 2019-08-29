Bills trade G Teller to Browns for draft picks

The Buffalo Bills traded second-year guard Wyatt Teller to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

The Browns also receive a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Bills in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round selections in 2020.

Teller, 24, was drafted in the fifth round by Buffalo in 2018 out of Virginia Tech and appeared in eight games (seven starts) during his rookie campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 314-pound Teller is expected to compete with Eric Kush for the starting spot at right guard.

