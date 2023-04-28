Bills trade up in first round of 2023 NFL draft to select TE Dalton Kincaid at No. 25

The Buffalo Bills have traded up in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft and selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

In a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bills sent their original top selection at No. 27 and a fourth rounder (130) to jump up two spots.

A year ago, Buffalo also traded up two spots in the first round to select cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Kincaid was the first tight end select at the 2023 draft.

Related

Report: Bills named among teams with interest in Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs Mel Kiper Jr.'s final 2023 NFL draft mock sends Bills first-round pass rusher 2023 NFL Draft: The top 9 safeties

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire