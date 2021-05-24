Should the Bills trade for Falcons WR Julio Jones?

The NFL world has been abuzz following reports that Atlanta Falcons “would like to trade” Julio Jones in order to clear cap space.

According to Sports Illustrated, they are under the cap by $500, 000 and are unable to sign their rookies, the cost of which is approximately $8 million.

Jones’s cap number for 2021 is over $20 million, so Atlanta would save more than $15 million by trading him after June and before training camp, creating that space.

Shultz adds that the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and Tennessee Titans could be trade partners.

Buffalo did, however, crack the list of 11 teams with odds to land the star receiver in a trade, six of which are fellow AFC contenders, including the Patriots who are reported to be both considering a move to add Jones as well as a destination he supposedly prefers on account of Cam Newton.

Per Spotrac, the Bills have $3.2 million in cap space, and Jones has a 2021 base salary of $15,300,000 with a cap hit of $23,050,000. There are three years remaining on his deal, including an $11,513,000 base salary and a $19,263,000 hit in 2022 with $11,513,000 base and $19,263,000 in 2023.

In short, it would take some creative maneuvering and restructuring. With extensions for Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds on the horizon, GM Brandon Beane would need to work his magic for it to work.

At age 32, Jones is a generational talent with three years remaining on his current contract.

So should Buffalo make a move for the star receiver?

Here are some reasons to make the trade:

Home-run hitter

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Credit: Jim Matthews/Green Bay Press Gazette via USA TODAY Sports

Draft analysts remarked on how Buffalo is missing a "home-run-hitter" playmaker, projecting them to take Clemson RB Travis Ettiene in round one. Julio Jones is that and more. Between Josh Allen's emergence in the passing game along with a core of Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and Gabriel Davis, Jones would command CB1 coverage and open up the passing game even more while offering the type of game-changing playmaking ability that could put Buffalo over the top as they look to overtake Kansas City in the AFC and win a Super Bowl. Jones could help them do both.

Rounding out receiving core

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bills stood pat with their running back core, they did continue to draft at the WR position. In fact, it was one of the position groups of depth in this draft and one of two the team met with players from the most ahead of the draft. The team took University of Houston speedster Marquez Stevenson in the 6th round and brought in undrafted San Jose State WR Tre Walker as well. The team lost John Brown as a cap casualty but added Emmanuel Sanders on a one-year deal to fill the void left. As they already had some developmental talent at the position, continuing to add to the group could imply they are looking for someone to round out the core long term.

Chess move

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

In Shultz's report, five of the six teams are in the AFC, and in the betting odds, the Bills are one of six AFC clubs listed. In both lists, the division-rival Patriots who went on a spending spree to expedite their post-Brady rebuild this offseason are ranked high as a destination. As seen annually with Atlanta, having Jones does not guarantee a team will win their division much less in the postseason. But for a team built to contend for a Super Bowl now and in the immediate future, he makes sense as a trade target. It also would make sense for him as he's staring down the last several prime years of his playing career. For the Bills, it makes sense both to add a talent that can help put them over the top into Super Bowl contention while also keeping a player of Jones' elite level off competitors roster.

Win-now move

Julio Jones #11 of the Falcons. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Already having talent in-house has not kept Brandon Beane from picking up the phone to check in on players of Jones' caliber in recent years. The GM looked into both Antonion Brown as well as Le'Veon Bell when each player was available for sign or trade. While the cap hit would require making some adjustments, Jones ability is unlike anyone else in the league at his position, Adding Jones allows Buffalo to move further into being an elite offense and would further separate them from the competition as a Super Bowl contender

Competition Window

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In adding the WR, the Bills would essentially be getting him on a three-year deal that would line up with their contention window in the next 4-5 years. With Allen under center, they'll likely be competing for the next ten-plus years. But with a lot of their drafted talent on more cap-friendly rookie deals, but also extensions on the horizon for some of those players adding a player to help put you in a position to win a Super Bowl now would help. Teams in the division are re-loading to make a run at the Bills and postseason, as are squads across the AFC. The competition is going to gradually only get fiercer, so it makes sense for a team built to win now to seize that opportunity through those remaining several years on Jones' deal.

Versatility

Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) and wide receiver Julio Jones. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills do tend to favor players who offer position versatility and can play in different roles. Julio Jones does offer that, even bringing prowess to the defensive side of the ball. This makes one wonder how differently the Arizona Cardinals' hail mary attempt might have gone last season had Jones been in a Bills uniform. https://twitter.com/HitStickTV/status/606206675884863488?s=20 Having dual All-Pro receivers lining up across from one another alone would create an unguardable mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses, but time will tell if Jones is in the cards for the Bills.

