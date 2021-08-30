Bills General Manager Brandon Beane called his former employers on Monday and reportedly agreed to a trade.

Beane used to work for the Panthers and the Bills will be sending defensive end Darryl Johnson to Carolina. The Panthers will send a 2022 sixth-round pick to Buffalo. They have their own and the one they got from the Raiders for linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Johnson was a 2019 seventh-round pick in Buffalo and he played in all but one of the team’s games over his first two NFL seasons. Johnson has played as a reserve on defense and a regular on special teams over that time.

He has 29 tackles, five quarterback hits and two sacks in the regular season to go with two postseason tackles.

Bills trade Darryl Johnson to Panthers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk