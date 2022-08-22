The Cardinals and Bills agreed to a trade on Monday.

Buffalo will send offensive lineman Cody Ford to Arizona in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Both teams have announced the deal.

Ford joined the Bills as a second-round pick in 2019. He has started 29 of the 38 games he has played with the team and has seen time at right tackle as well as both guard spots.

Justin Pugh and Will Hernandez are set to start at guard for the Cardinals while Kelvin Beachum is on top of the depth chart at right tackle. The team’s depth options have had issues with injuries, which likely explains why Ford is heading to the desert.

The Cardinals released wide receiver Marcell Ateman to clear roster space for Ford.

Bills trade Cody Ford to Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk