Bills trade 2019 2nd-rounder Cody Ford to Cardinals for 2023 5th-round pick

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
The Buffalo Bills are moving on from their second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Offensive lineman Cody Ford is heading to the Arizona Cardinals in a deal that sends a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft back to Buffalo.

Ford appeared in 38 games for the Bills over his three seasons, making 29 starts. He now joins a Cardinals offense that could definitely use more help up front, and he brings the versatility to play either guard or right tackle.

