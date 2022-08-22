Bills trade 2019 2nd-rounder Cody Ford to Cardinals for 2023 5th-round pick

We’ve traded G Cody Ford to the @AZCardinals for a 2023 5th round draft pick. #BillsMafia Details: https://t.co/eX7TRL9Xr5 pic.twitter.com/J5fdmqfRRt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 22, 2022

The Buffalo Bills are moving on from their second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Offensive lineman Cody Ford is heading to the Arizona Cardinals in a deal that sends a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft back to Buffalo.

Ford appeared in 38 games for the Bills over his three seasons, making 29 starts. He now joins a Cardinals offense that could definitely use more help up front, and he brings the versatility to play either guard or right tackle.

