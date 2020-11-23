Bills’ Tommy Sweeney out for the season with myocarditis stemming from COVID-19

Most NFL players who have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list have recovered relatively quickly and returned to the field. But Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney is a reminder of how serious this disease can be, even for healthy young people.

Sweeney, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on October 24, has developed myocarditis, a heart condition related to COVID-19, and will miss the rest of the season.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can affect the heart’s ability to pump and cause rapid or abnormal heart rhythms. Many viruses can cause myocarditis, and it is a major concern for athletes who contract COVID-19.

The 25-year-old Sweeney was a seventh-round pick of the Bills out of Boston College last year.

