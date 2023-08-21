Bills’ Tommy Doyle sustains season-ending injury vs. Steelers

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Tommy Doyle’s season is over before it has even begun.

In Buffalo’s 27-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason outing, Doyle was carted off the field. The team announced he sustained a left knee injury.

As it goes with being taken off via any form of assistance, the ensuing update is usually not good. That’s the case for Doyle, as head coach Sean McDermott announced that his year is done.

It will now be essentially the second-straight season Doyle has missed the entire year. In 2022, Doyle suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3. That ended up being a separate ACL injury in his right leg.

The 25-year-old has been limited to only 12 games in two seasons. Doyle’s NFL career is unfortunately in jeopardy at this point after all the injury issues he has battled.

In the short term, with Doyle’s update plus the retirement of Brandon Shell, Buffalo has a lack of depth at their tackle position. Any injury to starters Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown or swing tackle David Quessenberry and the team is in trouble.

Bills Wire will continue to bring updates on all injuries as information is made available.

