Bills’ Tommy Doyle ruled out vs. Colts

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Tommy Doyle has exited his team’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts due to injury.

The team has announced that Doyle hurt his knee and will not return to action.

Doyle, 25, was playing with the Bills’ second-string offense during the second quarter when he was rolled up on by a Colts defender. Doyle initially grabbed his legs but then completed the series which ended soon after thanks to an interception thrown by quarterback Kyle Allen.

On the ensuing drive, Buffalo moved down to their third-string offense led by quarterback Matt Barkley. Doyle was among them but then the injury designation was announced.

Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Bills, Doyle has been limited to only 12 games in two seasons. Staying healthy will be key for Doyle’s NFL future. Included in that is Doyle essentially missing the entire year last season due to an ACL injury.

Not immediately leaving the game is a good sign for Doyle, at least. Bills Wire will bring updates when information is made available.

