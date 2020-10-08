Bills-Titans Week 5 game moved to Tuesday
The Week 5 contest between the Titans and Bills at Nissan Stadium has been rescheduled, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The game will now be played on Tuesday, October 13 at 6 p.m. EDT as long as there are no more positives COVID-19 tests from the Titans. Also, the Bills’ Week 6 game against the Chiefs has been rescheduled from next Thursday to next Sunday as long as the Titans-Bills game is actually played. It remains to be seen what the league will do if the Titans do indeed get more positive cases from here until Tuesday