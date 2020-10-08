Bills-Titans Week 5 game moved to Tuesday

Nick Wojton

The NFL has finally made a decision on the Buffalo Bills’ upcoming game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills’ meeting with the Titans was moved to Tuesday.

And because of that, the Bills’ ensuing matchup after that with the Kansas City Chiefs has also potentially been removed from Thursday Night Football.

Of course, all of this depends on whether or not the Titans finally stop the COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room which they’ve had trouble dealing with as of late:


Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest updates.

