Bills at Titans: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the full Wednesday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 5 meeting at Nissan Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (4-0)
Did not practice
- WR John Brown (calf)
- OL Cody Ford (groin)
- LB Matt Milano (pectoral)
- WR Andre Roberts (ankle)
- CB Levi Wallace (ankle)
- CB Tre’Davious White (back)
Limited
- WR Cole Beasley (foot)
- QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)
- RB Zack Moss (toe)
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)
- OL Brian Winters (knee)
Full practice
- QB Josh Allen (shoulder)
Notes:
Ford, Roberts, and White are new surprise addition to the injury report. … Beasley, Winters Milano, and Wallace suffered their injuries vs. the Raiders & Sean McDermott said Milano and Wallace are “week-to-week.” … Brown was injured in Week 3 but played in Week 4.
Tennessee Titans (3-0)
The Titans did not practice on Wednesday due new COVID-19 positive test results discovered within the organization. Here’s the latest news on the Titans:
