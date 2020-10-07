Bills at Titans: Wednesday injury reports

Nick Wojton

Here are the full Wednesday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 5 meeting at Nissan Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (4-0)

Did not practice

Limited

Full practice

Notes:

Ford, Roberts, and White are new surprise addition to the injury report. … Beasley, Winters Milano, and Wallace suffered their injuries vs. the Raiders & Sean McDermott said Milano and Wallace are “week-to-week.” … Brown was injured in Week 3 but played in Week 4.

Tennessee Titans (3-0)

The Titans did not practice on Wednesday due new COVID-19 positive test results discovered within the organization. Here’s the latest news on the Titans: 

Titans have new COVID-19 positive test Wednesday ahead of Bills meeting

Related

AFC East news: Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore positive for COVID-19

Could Titans be forced to forfeit vs. Bills?

Bills QB Josh Allen named to PFF's Team of the Week

Titans have new COVID-19 positive test Wednesday ahead of Bills meeting