Bills at Titans: Thursday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 6 meeting on Monday Night Football at Nissan Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (4-1)
Did not participate
RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
Limited practice
OL Ryan Bates (ankle)
LB Matt Milano (hamstring)
Full practice
OL Jon Feliciano (elbow)
Notes:
Milano tired to see if he could play during warmups in Week 5 but did not. … Jones was sidelined during practice last week but did play vs. the Chiefs.
Tennessee Titans (3-2)
Did not participate
CB Caleb Farley (illness)
CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)
LB Monty Rice (groin)
OL Rodger Saffold (shoulder)
Limited practice
FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder)
LT Taylor Lewan (toe)
RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle)
WR Chester Rogers (groin)
Full practice
WR AJ Brown (hamstring)
LB Bud Dupree (knee)
WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring)
Notes:
Brown was on a snap count in Week 5 while Jones did not play vs. the Jaguars. … Saffold, Lewan are on Titans’ starting O-line but did play in Week 5.
