Bills-Titans moving to Tuesday Week 5; Chiefs-Bills heading to Sunday in Week 6

Barry Werner

The NFL is adjusting its schedule according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The report Thursday has the Tennessee Titans playing host to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday instead of Sunday.

Of course, that is if the Titans don’t have any more positive COVID-19 tests, which at this point is anyone’s guess. Tennessee has had more than 20 players and personnel test positive for the coronavirus.


And if this does happen, the scheduled game between that would see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 15 would move to Sunday Oct. 18.

There would be no game next Thursday night.


One other possibility Schefter mentioned: The Broncos-Patriots game scheduled for Sunday could be headed for Monday after New England has had Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore test positive for COVID-19.