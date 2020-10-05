Bills-Titans meeting finally gets good news: No new COVID positives

For the first time in an entire week, the Tennessee Titans finally have gotten some good news in regard to the outbreak of COVID-19 in their clubhouse.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans, who are next scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills, recorded their first day of no new positive coronavirus test results since their issues with the virus began a week ago.

In Week 3, the Titans played the Vikings and in the ensuing days from there, things went from bad to worse. Minnesota never found any positive results via their post-Week 3 testing, but Tennessee continued to see the number of positive tests in their club increase all the way up to 18 people on Sunday.

Their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was long canceled by then.

But finally, a day of no new positives results has arrived.

Still, the Bills and Titans are not in the clear in regard to playing again in Week 5. In order to get back into their team facility, NFL protocol dictates the Titans must have two-straight days of negative results.

If that happens again with their testing being conducted on Monday, the Titans could get in a “normal” work week ahead of their meeting with the Bills in Tennessee. Typically NFL teams begin their preparations for their next opponent on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest updates on the Titans’ COVID-19 battled.

