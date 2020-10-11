Bills-Titans in jeopardy? Positive test reported Sunday

The Tennessee Titans almost had things trending in the right direction for their team to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

Now that might not happen… again.

The Titans announced on Sunday that they’ve shutdown their team facility temporarily after a staff member test positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, the Titans, opened their team’s HQ for the first time since Sept. 28 and the team held their first practice in quite a while.

Previously the Titans had a massive breakout of coronavirus within their clubhouse, reaching up to 23 staff members. It canceled their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Late last week, the Titans did post two-straight days of no new positive COVID-19 test results, which led to their team re-opening their venue for team workouts. Instead, Sunday’s update puts the NFL in a very tough place to try and make things work for the Bills and Titans in the coming days.

Currently the Bills are scheduled to travel to Tennessee on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The NFL is yet to announce if the game will be canceled or changed again. Previously the league did say if the situations causes the game to be postponed or canceled, the Bills’ next game against the Chiefs would then be moved back into Thursday Night Football’s primetime slot.

The Titans released this statement on Sunday:

“This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive. We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps.”

Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest update.

