Bills at Titans: Gameday inactives

Here are the full gameday inactive lists for both the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 5 meeting on Tuesday at Nissan Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (4-0)
- LB Matt Milano (pectoral)
- OL Quinton Spain (foot)
- QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)
- WR John Brown (foot)
- RB Zack Moss (toe)
- CB Tre’Davious White (back)
- TE Lee Smith
Tennessee Titans (3-0)
- CB Kristian Fulton
- LB Kamalei Correa
- LB Derick Roberson
- OL Daniel Munyer
Game previews:
