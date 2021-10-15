Bills at Titans: Friday injury reports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 6 meeting on Monday Night Football at Nissan Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Did not participate

Limited practice

Full practice

Notes:

Milano tired to see if he could play during warmups in Week 5 but did not. … Jones was sidelined during practice last week but did play vs. the Chiefs.

Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Did not participate

Limited practice

  • FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder)

  • OL Rodger Saffld (shoulder)

Full practice

  • WR AJ Brown (hamstring)

  • WR Chester Rogers (groin)

  • CB Caleb Farley (illness)

  • LT Taylor Lewan (toe)

  • DL Teair Tart (toe)

  • WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

  • WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring)

Notes:

Brown was on a snap count in Week 5 while Jones did not play vs. the Jaguars. … Saffold, Lewan are on Titans‘ starting O-line and did play in Week 5. … Dupree had a full practice on Thursday but was downgraded on Friday.

Related

Bills' Taron Johnson on extension: 'I love this place, so that was really it'

Bills at Titans: Thursday injury reports

Buffalo Bills drop in latest PFF offensive line rankings

Recommended Stories