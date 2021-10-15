Bills at Titans: Friday injury reports
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 6 meeting on Monday Night Football at Nissan Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (4-1)
Did not participate
RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
CB Siran Neal (illness)
Limited practice
LB Matt Milano (hamstring)
Full practice
OL Jon Feliciano (elbow)
OL Ryan Bates (ankle)
Notes:
Milano tired to see if he could play during warmups in Week 5 but did not. … Jones was sidelined during practice last week but did play vs. the Chiefs.
Tennessee Titans (3-2)
Did not participate
CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)
LB Monty Rice (groin)
LB Bud Dupree (knee)
RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle)
Limited practice
FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder)
OL Rodger Saffld (shoulder)
Full practice
WR AJ Brown (hamstring)
WR Chester Rogers (groin)
CB Caleb Farley (illness)
LT Taylor Lewan (toe)
DL Teair Tart (toe)
WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring)
Notes:
Brown was on a snap count in Week 5 while Jones did not play vs. the Jaguars. … Saffold, Lewan are on Titans‘ starting O-line and did play in Week 5. … Dupree had a full practice on Thursday but was downgraded on Friday.
Related
Bills' Taron Johnson on extension: 'I love this place, so that was really it'
Bills at Titans: Thursday injury reports
Buffalo Bills drop in latest PFF offensive line rankings