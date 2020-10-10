Bills at Titans: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports from… Saturday… (not our typical Friday), for both the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 5 meeting at Nissan Stadium on… Tuesday:
Buffalo Bills (4-0)
Out
- LB Matt Milano (pectoral)
Questionable
- WR John Brown (knee)
- OL Cody Ford (groin)
- RB Zack Moss (toe)
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)
- WR Andre Roberts (ankle)
- CB Tre’Davious White (back)
- OL Brian Winters (knee)
Will play
- QB Josh Allen (shoulder)
- WR Cole Beasley (foot)
Notes:
White and Milano were the only players who did not practice on Saturday for the Bills.
Tennessee Titans (3-0)
Out
- N/A
Questionable
- WR AJ Brown (knee)
- OL Taylor Lewan (shoulder)
Will play
- CB Malcolm Butler (quad)
- OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee)
- RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring)
- CB Chris Jackson (hamstring)
Notes:
Brown did not play in the Titans’ last game in Week 3. … Lewan was a full participant in workouts but then was limited on Saturday. … This injury report does not include the Titans’ reserve/ COVID-19 listings.