Bills at Titans: Final injury reports

Nick Wojton

Here are the final injury reports from… Saturday… (not our typical Friday), for both the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 5 meeting at Nissan Stadium on… Tuesday:

Buffalo Bills (4-0)

Out

Questionable

  • WR John Brown (knee)
  • OL Cody Ford (groin)
  • RB Zack Moss (toe)
  • LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)
  • WR Andre Roberts (ankle)
  • CB Tre’Davious White (back)
  • OL Brian Winters (knee)

Will play

Notes:

White and Milano were the only players who did not practice on Saturday for the Bills.

Tennessee Titans (3-0)

Out

  • N/A

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Brown did not play in the Titans’ last game in Week 3. … Lewan was a full participant in workouts but then was limited on Saturday. … This injury report does not include the Titans’ reserve/ COVID-19 listings.