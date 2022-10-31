Bills’ Tim Settle predicted first sack would come vs. Packers

One of this season’s newest editions to the Bills defense had a bold prediction going into Sunday’s clash with the Packers.

DT tackle Tim Settle, who signed with Buffalo during free agency, caught QB Aaron Rodgers double-checking his discount receiving corps during Green Bay’s opening drive, sacking him for a seven-yard loss to put their offense at third-and-15. They would punt two plays later.

Tim Settle notches his first sack as a Buffalo Bill 🐧#GBvsBUF | #BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/Dk769yrR1C — Bills Cold Front Report (@ColdFrontReport) October 31, 2022

Settle’s sack was his first as a Bill and first since Week 12 of the 2020 season, during which he’d have a career-best five total while playing for Washington.

What’s more, Settle predicted the sack, something teammate Von Miller shared after the game.

“We came in on Wednesday, he was like, ‘Man, I’m gonna go crazy, I’m gonna get a sack, I’m gonna pop it off this week,'” Miller noted during his media availability. “He (Settle) said, ‘I’m gonna be the one that get a sack.'”

Settle made good on the guarantee, turning in his best game as a Bill to date.

He would also tip the Rodgers pass later in the game that LB Matt Milano intercepted.

“So those are two big-time factor plays we call them,” head coach Sean McDermott said, commending the DT during his postgame press conference. “Obviously the sack, and then the tipped pass getting your hands up on the ball that came out low or came out quick.”

Settle broke down the play a bit, noting after the game “I was just keeping it tight, just rushing tight,” he said per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. “They had turned the protection, and I ended up getting a guard one-on-one, and I just took him inside, and I was able to get my hands up.”

As Settle had been feeling a sense of urgency about ending his cold spell, he noted that getting the sack was “relieving”, adding “I didn’t want my dad talking about me getting no sacks.”

“Plays are hard to come by,” he shared. “(You) gotta eat a little greedy on this line. But stay at it. If I can make some big plays, it’s going to help contribute to what we’ve already been doing. Everybody has a game where they have a (big) game, but I’m happy I was able to get my sack today.”

The effort, both on gamedays as well as in practice, has caught the eye of his teammates as well.

“It’s been great,” DE Rousseau said. “The energy he brings to the room and the personality, and obviously with the big plays he made tonight. I mean, he’s a great dude, great player.”

