Bills, Tim Settle agree to renegotiate deal for 2023

The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Tim Settle agreed on a renegotiated contract for 2023 which opened up a bit of cap space.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the new contract saves the Bills $600,000 toward the salary cap next season.

A follow-up report from the Buffalo News specified that Settle’s new deal will now be $2.1 million guaranteed and have incentives mixed in which could net him up to $4.41M.

Settle, 25, originally had a $4.9M cap hit heading into 2023. Because of that, Settle was a cap causality candidate, which is really the bigger news here.

Settle will not be released by Buffalo after reworking his deal and he will be back in their defensive line rotation next season.

Settle originally signed with the Bills last offseason via a two-year deal.

In his first season in Buffalo, Settle appeared in 35 percent of the team’s defensive snaps along the Bills’ defensive line rotation. Settle recorded 19 tackles, four for loss, one sack, two quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended.

With Settle’s minimal help toward the salary cap, the Bills are still approximately $11M still over next year’s cap, which means there will be more contract updates to come. Bills Wire will provide that information as it’s made available.

