The Dolphins nearly got a fumble on the first play. They nearly had a red zone stop.

In the end, the Bills did what the Bills do on their opening drive.

Buffalo tied an NFL record by scoring a touchdown on its opening drive for the eighth consecutive game. The Bills did it on fourth down with a 2-yard pass from Josh Allen to running back Devin Singletary.

It completed a 10-play, 75-yard drive and gave the Bills a 7-0 lead.

On the first play from scrimmage, Allen found Stefon Diggs open in the middle of the field for a 28-yard gain. Diggs, though, lost the ball after he hit the ground. The Dolphins recovered what they thought might have been a fumble, since it initially appeared Diggs wasn’t touched before losing the ball.

The Bills hurried to the line, and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel quickly threw the red flag to challenge the play. Replay showed cornerback Xavien Howard‘s hand grazed Diggs’ knee.

Howard later helped the drive with an unnecessary roughness penalty. Instead of Buffalo facing a third-and-three at the Miami 9, the Bills got a first down at the 4, setting up their touchdown.

Bills tie NFL record with eighth consecutive touchdown on their opening drive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk