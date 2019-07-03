Bills think Trent Murphy “looks so much better” than last year

Heading into the offseason, there was some question about whether defensive end Trent Murphy would remain with the Bills for a second season.

Murphy didn’t produce much after signing a three-year deal with Buffalo as a free agent, although that probably shouldn’t have been a huge surprise. Murphy tore his ACL and MCL while with Washington in 2017 and the extended recovery time for those injuries left him at less than 100 percent when the regular season rolled around.

Whispers that he’d be moving on never amounted to anything, though. The Bills held onto Murphy past the March date when a portion of his salary was guaranteed and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said the team saw signs that Murphy will regain his effectiveness this year.

“I’ve told him a few different times as we’ve gone through some drills here in OTAs how different he looks,” Frazier said, via the Buffalo News. “Of course, last year at this time he was coming off the injury and the surgery and really kind of feeling his way. The confidence, the movement, everything looks so much better. We’re hoping that continues as we get farther along, but he’s a different player.”

The Bills added players at many positions this offseason, but stood pat with Murphy, Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson as their edge rushers. A rebound from Murphy would make that decision pay off.