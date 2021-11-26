Bills cap off Thanksgiving with blowout of Trevor Siemian-led Saints

The post-turkey nappers of Thanksgiving didn't miss much.

The Buffalo Bills had little trouble taking care of the New Orleans Saints, who were once again starting Trevor Siemian, in a 31-6 win on Thursday, ending a noticeably weak Thanksgiving slate for the NFL.

The day had started with a rockfight between a winless team and a team seemingly on the verge of firing its coach, followed by an overtime game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys featuring a sideline altercation and 28 penalties, with one deciding the game in overtime.

Those games were at least close. The nightcap was not.

Bills were up 24-0 at one point

The Bills were hardly a dominant force, but the Saints had so little bite that it hardly mattered. Josh Allen finished the night 23-for-28, 260 passing yards and four touchdowns, but also kept the game close with two back-to-back interceptions at the end of the first half, including one in the red zone.

Those picks kept the Saints within striking distance at 10-0, but then the Bills came out of the locker room with an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped off by this beauty of a route by Stefon Diggs.

The Bills eventually built up a 24-0 lead the Saints never came close to challenging. They pulled Allen after taking a 31-6 lead.

What to make of Saints QBs

The biggest headline for the Saints this week had been a contract extension for swiss army knife Taysom Hill worth up to $95 million if he becomes the team's starting quarterback. If Thursday is any judge, that should not be an issue.

Hill ended up making not a single appearance in the box score, as the Saints opted to stick with Siemian under center while Jameis Winston remains out for the season. That was despite Siemian, and the Saints offense in general, struggling heavily.

Siemian finished the game 17-of-29 for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception. As a team, the Saints gained a total of 190 yards.

Tre'Davious White exits with injury

The Bills won, but might have ended up with the more significant loss.

All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White exited the game in the second quarter and was later ruled out with a knee injury. The injury appeared to occur when White's knee buckled awkwardly while in coverage.

White was noticeably exit when he reached the sideline, and his loss would be a significant blow for one of the league's top defenses.