How Bills’ Terrel Bernard reacted to winning DPOTW award

In a few short weeks, the Bills have seen the narrative at linebacker do a complete 180.

When the 2023 season began, it was unclear who would be tasked with replacing Tremaine Edmunds. Terrel Bernard was tabbed as that man despite not playing at all in the preseason due to a hamstring injury.

Three weeks into the season, it’s clear why he won that position battle and he’s now got some hardware to show for it.

For his efforts in 37-3 final against the Commanders in Week 3, Bernard was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Bills linebacker finished with seven total tackles — two for loss — two sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a pass defensed. That’s a stat line very much worthy of the honor.

Instead of noting how well Bernard plays on Sunday’s, head coach Sean McDermott mentioned how impressive the defender is during the lead up to games.

“He’s a student of the game, he’s very into the process of preparing himself to play,” McDermott said via video conference. “We’re just through three games, but he possesses certain qualities as a person, as a player, that you think he could be [Edmunds’ replacement].”

The NFL announced the weekly awards on Wednesday. Bernard himself hadn’t heard he won until he took the field for practice. Bernard said teammates came up to congratulate him and that’s how he found out.

“It was cool. Any time you get recognition you’ve got to be thankful and grateful for it,” Bernard said.

For Bernard’s full reaction to the DPOTW Award, see the attached Bills Live clip below:

