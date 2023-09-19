Bills’ Terrel Bernard on interception vs. Raiders: ‘Felt like a movie’

It was a game-changing play for the Buffalo Bills and a lifetime in the making for Terrel Bernard.

While the Bills did eventually top the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 in Week 2, it wasn’t always a Buffalo-on-top day. The Raiders scored easily on their opening series to take a 7-0 lead.

Then Bernard had different ideas. On a tipped pass by defensive lineman Greg Rousseau, Bernard picked off Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The takeaway allowed the offense to tied the contest on the ensuing drive. Buffalo then never trailed again.

It was likely Bernard’s best play of his career-to-date. But head coach Sean McDermott says he’s seen positive play from Bernard in the Bills’ first few outings.

“Through two games I think he’s done a good job. A really smart, instinctive player. He’s handled it well,” McDermott said via video conference.

As compared to the buttoned-up, coach-speaking McDermott, Bernard was naturally much more colorful about his play–With good reason.

“It was awesome, man. It felt like a movie,” Bernard said. “You think and dream about those days.”

For more from Bernard, see the attached WIVB-TV clip below:

Terrel Bernard after a 38-10 win over the Raiders in game where he had his first career interception. He also joked he hopes it's an ongoing battle with Matt Milano for who gets the most picks this season since they both had one today (that was Milano's second of the year too) pic.twitter.com/obtRLg3FPQ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 17, 2023

