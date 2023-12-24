Advertisement

Bills’ Terrel Bernard downplays injury vs. Chargers: ‘I’m good’

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

It appears the Buffalo Bills have avoided another big injury to their defense against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the first half of the Bills’ 24-22 win over the Chargers, Buffalo’s middle linebacker Terrel Bernard went down. For a short time, it appeared like it was going to be serious because it was of the non-contact variety.

Instead, Bernard returned to the field a short time later and finished the game. Even so, is Bernard OK?

He told reporters including the Buffalo News that he’s fine. Bernard noted it was an ankle injury:

Without Bernard, the Bills ended up moving to Tyrel Dodson as the mic linebacker. Rookie Dorian Williams entered the lineup as well.

However, Buffalo’s coaching staff doesn’t exactly have full trust in Dodson. When Bernard is in the lineup, Dodson leaves the field on passing downs in favor of a defensive back.

Keeping Bernard healthy as the playoffs approach will be important to the Bills.

A clip of Bernard’s injury can be found in the clip below:

 

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire