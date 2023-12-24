Bills’ Terrel Bernard downplays injury vs. Chargers: ‘I’m good’

It appears the Buffalo Bills have avoided another big injury to their defense against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the first half of the Bills’ 24-22 win over the Chargers, Buffalo’s middle linebacker Terrel Bernard went down. For a short time, it appeared like it was going to be serious because it was of the non-contact variety.

Instead, Bernard returned to the field a short time later and finished the game. Even so, is Bernard OK?

He told reporters including the Buffalo News that he’s fine. Bernard noted it was an ankle injury:

Bills LB Terrel Bernard on his in-game injury:

"Yeah, I'm good — I had a little incident where my foot got caught in the turf and sprained my ankle. But, came back, was able to work it out, and get back out there. So, glad I was able to finish." — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) December 24, 2023

Without Bernard, the Bills ended up moving to Tyrel Dodson as the mic linebacker. Rookie Dorian Williams entered the lineup as well.

However, Buffalo’s coaching staff doesn’t exactly have full trust in Dodson. When Bernard is in the lineup, Dodson leaves the field on passing downs in favor of a defensive back.

Keeping Bernard healthy as the playoffs approach will be important to the Bills.

A clip of Bernard’s injury can be found in the clip below:

#Bills Terrel Bernard Right ankle/foot injury. Hard to make out what he did, pivots on R leg as he turns around & begins hopping on the leg. Could have been the medial ankle, possibly the foot. Went to the sideline to get it worked on or taped up, and returned to the game. pic.twitter.com/gnW5WO7SA6 — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) December 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire