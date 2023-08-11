Bills’ Terrel Bernard dealing with hamstring injury

The competition to start at middle linebacker might only have one player featuring in that role on Saturday during the Buffalo Bills’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

On Thursday during the team’s final practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University, linebacker Terrel Bernard was spotted going into the medical tent during the workout. He did not return to the field.

According to the team update, Bernard sustained a hamstring injury.

Bernard’s status for Saturday’s matchup is unclear. Bernard is locked in a battle to win the job to replace Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker.

The positional battle during training camp appears to be down to just two candidates: Bernard and Tyrel Dodson. Others that factored in early on included veteran AJ Klein and Baylon Spector, but Bernard and Dodson have taken the bulk of the first-team reps at training camp.

In addition to Bernard, the game status for running back Damien Harris (knee) and cornerback Cam Lewis (groin) is also clouded. Both did not practice on Thursday.

Bernard’s game status likely won’t be revealed until 90 minutes before kickoff for the preseason opener. Check back at Bills Wire at that time for the update.

