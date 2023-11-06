Bills’ Terrel Bernard being evaluated for head injury

The Buffalo Bills are down to some very depth linebackers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football.

The team announced that Terrel Bernard is being evaluated for a head injury. Bernard’s status for the rest of the game is currently unknown.

Injury Update: Terrel Bernard is being evaluated for a head injury. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 6, 2023

Buffalo has already been down linebacker Matt Milano (leg) for weeks. Tyrel Dodson had been filling in for Milano, replacing Dorian Williams, who was given the first crack at it. The third-round rookie is now back on the field with Bernard down.

In addition to Milano, veteran AJ Klein (back) is inactive and not on the field in Cincinnati.

Bills Wire will provide updates when information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire