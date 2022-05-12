In this article:

The Bills have reached an agreement with third-round draft choice Terrel Bernard, Kyle Brandt of NFL Media reports.

The linebacker will sign a four-year, $5.042 million deal that includes a $912,992 million signing bonus.

He is the first Bills’ draft pick to agree to a deal.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam (first round), running back James Cook (second round), receiver Khalil Shakir (fifth round), punter Matt Araiza (sixth round), cornerback Christian Benford (sixth round) and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta remain unsigned.

Bernard was a three-year starter at Baylor whom the Bills selected with the 89th overall choice.

Bills, Terrel Bernard agree to terms originally appeared on Pro Football Talk