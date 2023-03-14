Bills tender RFA Dane Jackson

Cornerback Dane Jackson is returning to the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the restricted free agent has signed his tender offered to him by the team. Per the report, it’s likely the original round price of $2.7 million for the 2023 season.

Jackson, seventh-round pick in 2020, saw extended playing time for the Bills in recent years.

In his career, Jackson has appeared in 37 games for the team, making 22 starts. Several of those relate to Tre’Davious White.

When White suffered his knee injury in 2021, Jackson was thrust into the spotlight but has mostly fared well in his career in Buffalo despite being a late-round selection.

In addition to Jackson, fellow RFA cornerback Cam Lewis also re-signed with the Bills this week. That pair returns to a cornerback room that’s slated to mostly return in 2023.

White sits at the top of the depth chart, along with former first-round pick Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford. It remains to be seen who starts across from White.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire