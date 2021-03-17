Bills tender Ike Boettger

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Bills have tendered restricted free agent Ike Boettger, the team announced Wednesday.

The offensive lineman started a career-high seven games for Buffalo in 2020 while playing in 12. He started at left guard in all three of the Bills’ postseason games.

Boettger, 26, originally signed with the Bills in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa.

The Bills waived him out of the preseason, and the Chiefs claimed him. Boettger ended up returning to Buffalo later his rookie season.

He has provided quality depth for the Bills since 2018.

Boettger saw his first NFL action in Week 13 of the 2018 season, entering at right guard against the Dolphins. He appeared in three other games throughout the 2018 season and two in 2019.

Bills tender Ike Boettger originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders to sign Pro Bowl DE Yannick Ngakoue

    Raiders sign Pro Bowl DE Yannick Ngakoue

  • Denzelle Good re-signs with Raiders

    The Raiders have spent the early part of the offseason gutting their offensive line, but they are holding onto one member of last year’s group. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Denzelle Good is re-signing with the team. It’s a two-year deal for Good. Good started 14 games for the Raiders last season. He [more]

  • Grading WR A.J. Green’s deal with the Cardinals: D

    The Cardinals are taking a one-year gamble on veteran receiver A.J. Green, but what are they getting for $6 million?

  • Raiders to re-sign Zay Jones

    The Raiders agreed to terms with wide receiver John Brown earlier on Wednesday, and now they’re keeping a wideout of their own. Las Vegas will re-sign wide receiver Zay Jones. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The Raiders acquired Jones in 2019, sending a fifth-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for the wide [more]

  • Washington re-signs both RB Lamar Miller and OT David Sharpe

    Washington brought back two players on Wednesday morning, signing RB Lamar Miller and OT David Sharpe to one-year contracts that add depth.

  • Raiders re-sign DT Johnathan Hankins to a 1-year deal

    Raiders re-sign DT Johnathan Hankins to a 1-year deal

  • Twitter reacts to 49ers' overnight Trent Williams, Alex Mack contracts

    49ers tight end George Kittle appears to be very happy about the signing.

  • Free agent centers still available for Cardinals

    The Arizona Cardinals lost out on Corey Linsley. Here are some other centers they might target.

  • Buffalo Bills tender RFA Ike Boettger

    OL Ike Boettger re-signed by Buffalo Bills to tender.

  • As June Cruise Cancellations Begin, Carnival Risks Losing This $390 Million Business

    As cruise ship operators begin canceling their June voyages, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) risks losing a particularly lucrative piece of business. It announced its voyages to Alaska on ships from its Holland America and Princess brands that were scheduled through the end of June have now been canceled. The Alaska cruise season runs from May through September, but July and August are considered its peak.

  • Chiefs could pursue reunion with recently released Raiders C Rodney Hudson

    A reunion should be a favorable option for both Kansas City and Hudson.

  • Proactive news headlines including FansUnite Entertainment, Renforth Resources, Tinka Resources and KULR Technology Group

    Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) says "excited about the path in front"as it continues to build into a world-class company click here -Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) hails 'excellent' results in bench scale tests involving Re-2Ox process click here - Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (FRA:1XMA) completes an airborne geophysical survey of its Providence and Bud-Elk properties in British Columbia click here - Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) receives deployment order for its M400 Smart Glasses from a US-based Fortune 100 insurance and financial services company click here - Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR) restarts drilling program at Caribe gold project with more powerful rig click here - BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR) says 2021 "will be a pivotal year" as it publishes its 2020 Annual Report click here - VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) (OTCQB:VRRCF) (FRA:5VR) plans phase 2 drilling in June at Reveille project as it updates on first phase click here - American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) moves forward with planned 2kW mobile electrolytic cell rare earth processing plant click here - VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) says new data demonstrate Nu.Q's effectiveness in monitoring treatment of Sepsis click here - FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) partners with TGS Esports for live esports tournament prediction games click here - KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) partners with Andretti Technologies to develop thermal management tech for EV motorsports click here - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) submits pre-investigational new drug meeting request with US FDA for its DMT stroke research program click here - FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (FRA:0K9A) in license agreement with Innovet Italia to develop FDA-approved drugs to treat gastrointestinal diseases in dogs and cats click here - Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) announces discovery of new gold zone at Parbec deposit, Quebec click here - Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) submits patent application for AME-1 click here - Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) (FRA:2D9) to start Phase 2 metallurgical test work at its Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal click here - Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) (OTCPINK:TKRFF) (FRA:TLD) reports more strong drill results from Ayawilca in Peru ahead of updates resource estimate and PEA click here - Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) says AGB zone could be high-grade starter pit after latest drill results click here - Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) closes its C$13.8M equity financing click here - Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) plans to invest up to $5M to start commercializing ventures incubating in stealth mode click here About Proactive With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors. Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally. Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities. • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month. • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate. • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy. • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting. • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com

  • Alleged details emerge in sexual assault suit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

    The suit lays out the timeline of inappropriate behavior by Watson toward a masseuse, and the key to the case may prove to be an alleged text message apology he sent.

  • Estrada-Gonzalez 2, a Fight of the Year candidate, shows what boxing could and should be

    Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.

  • Kyle Juszczyk reportedly adds another $27M to his remarkable tally as an NFL fullback

    Fullback is a dying position. Unless you're Kyle Juszczyk.

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • Boxing world mourns Marvelous Marvin Hagler after boxing legend's unexpected death

    A legend left the boxing world on Saturday.

  • Former Mavericks center Shawn Bradley paralyzed after a bicycle accident

    Shawn Bradley announced in a statement that he's been paralyzed following a bicycle accident in January.

  • NCAA will change tournament schedule if BYU advances to the Sweet 16

    BYU is in a region that plays on Sunday in the Sweet 16. A longstanding school policy means the NCAA would have the Cougars play Saturday instead.

  • Opinion: Starting-caliber quarterbacks the hottest commodities in free agency; breaking down the signings

    Free agency has been a hot time for NFL quarterbacks. Here’s a look at this week’s QB signings and what they could mean for teams, players involved.