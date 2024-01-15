Bills tell fans to wear waterproof pants and boots in snow-covered stands

There's good news out of Buffalo: The roads are safe, the field is clear, and the Bills are ready to host the Steelers this afternoon.

But there's bad news for ticket holders: The stands have not been cleared. As a result, fans should show up to the game dressed as if they're going to be sitting in piles of snow.

"Our snow removal crews are working relentlessly to remove as much snow as possible before kick off," the Bills posted on social media. "A reminder to all fans attending today’s game, please dress appropriately for the cold weather including waterproof boots and pants."

Video shared by the NFL shows the field itself looking as clear as if there had been no snow at all. But the stands remain snow-covered, and it looks like more snow than could possibly be removed before the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. It won't be the most comfortable experience to attend today's game, but Bills fans won't mind if their team wins.