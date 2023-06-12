Bills teammates join Von Miller at his annual pass-rush summit

Since 2017, Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller has held an annual “pass-rush summit” each offseason.

He gathers up some of the top pass-rushing talents from across the NFL and they all get together, workout, and watch film for a few days. It’s a chance to share tricks of the trade in an effort for everyone to get better.

The 2023 edition went down this past weekend and a few of Miller’s teammates with the Bills were in attendance once again.

According to the Buffalo News, here’s which teammates joined Miller during the event outside of Las Vegas:

DE Greg Rousseau

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

DE AJ Epenesa

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

DT Tim Settle

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

DT DaQuan Jones

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire