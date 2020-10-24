Bills TE Dawson Knox tests positive for COVID-19, will not play vs. Jets

The Bills will be very shorthanded at the tight end position in Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Tight end Dawson Knox has tested positive for COVID-19, and fellow tight ends Lee Smith, and Nate Becker will also miss the game since they were defined as close contacts with Knox.

Another tight end, Tommy Sweeney, was also placed on the COVID-19 list as a close contact, but he was already on the PUP list and would not have played anyway on Sunday. Becker, meanwhile, is on the practice squad but could have hypothetically been elevated for the game.



Buffalo hasn’t involved their tight ends much in their passing attack this season, but Knox is the leader of the group with six catches for 93 yards.

The Bills will have tight end Tyler Kroft available for Sunday’s game, though, as he missed meetings with the rest of his position group on Friday as he was away from the team for the birth of his daughter.

An NFL source tells SNY Insider Ralph Vacchiano that Sunday’s game is not in jeopardy of being postponed. The Bills have already traveled to New Jersey for the game.