Bills S Taylor Rapp leaves in ambulance before halftime in Buffalo

Bills safety Taylor Rapp was taken off the field in an ambulance near the end of the first half of Sunday's game against the Jets at New Era Stadium.

Rapp went down after hitting Jets running back Breece Hall at the end of a 15-yard catch-and-run. Rapp initially stayed on his feet, but then appeared to grab his neck before moving his hands to his head/neck area and going to the turf. Rapp was moving his hands while being placed on a backboard and loaded into an ambulance to be taken off the field.

The Bills have not announced a specific injury for Rapp at this time and the safety will presumably be evaluated at a hospital in Buffalo.

Cornerback Taron Johnson was injured on the same play and the Bills had Dane Jackson go down earlier in the half, so there are several injury issues in the secondary heading into the second half.