Bills’ Taylor Rapp fined for hit on Raiders’ Davante Adams

Taylor Rapp is the latest Buffalo Bills player to be dinged by the NFL with a fine following the team’s Week 2 game.

Late during the Bills’ 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Rapp landed a hit on Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. It was of the helmet-to-helmet variety and it drew a flag.

Adams was evaluated for a concussion but did not end up in the NFL’s protocol. He practiced all week following the Buffalo-Las Vegas matchup.

For his actions, Rapp was fined by the NFL the league announced. The ding for Rapp’s paycheck amounted to $9,611.

Rapp earned a ripping from Adams, too.

Following the game last week, Adams told ESPN he was none too happy about the hit. Likely adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Adams’ teammate, Jakobi Meyers, has been dealing with concussion issues after sustaining one in Week 1.

“Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously,” Adams said.

“But certain players play a certain way, too. Some people, out of control. They fly around. They don’t really have much true purpose out there,” Adams continued. “That’s the kind of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That’s why you’re in when you’re blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he’ll see the field. Until then, he’ll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess.”

Rapp is likely to be back in the lineup for the Bills in the team’s upcoming Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

