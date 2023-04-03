Bills’ Taylor Rapp on finding the ‘right fit’ in Buffalo

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to feature a deep class at the defensive backs position group, deep enough to have kept the free agent market for players at that position modest.

The Buffalo Bills, who were pursuing the return of safety Jordan Poyer, were also preparing for life without him in the event that he was to sign with another team.

Poyer re-upped on a two-year deal to remain in Buffalo alongside fellow safety Micah Hyde, but one candidate who the Bills were pursuing will be joining them.

The team also inked safety Taylor Rapp, who was a Super Bowl champion on the same Rams defense as Von Miller.

Rapp joins Buffalo on a one-year deal, though the way he speaks about the organization it sounds like he might be thinking beyond that.

“Definitely a lot of patience required throughout the whole process,” Rapp said during a media conference. “Everyone’s free-agent process is a little different and unique. But, ultimately, I ended up in the right situation and the right opportunity and best fit for myself, my family, and my future.”

Free agency can be a varied experience for players based on when they hit the market, both in terms of the year, other talent available, and the draft pool at their position. Finding the right fit is important on both sides, for both team and the player.

“I think everyone in the free agency process is trying to find the right fit and right opportunity,” Rapp said about his new team. “This is a very special team, very special defense, very special back end, back seven, especially the guys that I will be joining in the room in Micah (Hyde) and Jordan (Poyer). They are obviously two great players, two former All-Pros, and have had great careers. So, just a great opportunity to come in there and contribute in any way I can, just pick them apart and learn and soak up as much about the game as I can from those guys.”

That Rapp, who was previously a starter, views his role behind Poyer and Hyde as a learning opportunity makes his mindset highly compatible with the Bills front-office approach of developing players behind veterans.

48 of his 57 games played over his four years in the NFL were as a starter, logging 330 total tackles with nine interceptions to go with 18 passes defended. Still, he is ready to embrace his role in Buffalo.

“Just finding opportunities where I can fit in and contribute, whether that’s coming in on passing downs or building in different packages and stuff like that,” he added. “Just any way I can help the team, even on special teams. At the end of the day, ultimately, I just want to win and help this team out, help this organization bring home a championship.”

The Bills secondary has been known for their ability to turn the ball over under head coach Sean McDermott, and adding Rapp to join players like Poyer, and a healthy Hyde, could mean continuing to do just that.

“I take pride in being able to turn the ball over and obviously the guys here, this defense is really known for takeaways as well,” Rapp continued. “The two guys in the room who I’ll be learning from and kind of soaking up as much about the game as I can from in Micah and Jordan, those guys are notorious for their takeaways and turning the ball over. They’re just ball hawks, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

The former second-round pick is also eager to learn from a former safety in his new head coach Sean McDermott.

“He’s a very defensive-minded coach, and he has a long history of coaching great safeties at the position,” Rapp said. “And obviously, like I touched on with Jordan and Micah, those are two of the best safeties in the game, in my opinion. I respect their game tremendously.”

He’s also ready to embrace the guidance of new Bills safeties coach Joe Danna, who contacted him during free agency, as well.

“I’m looking forward to building on that and developing from year four to year five, obviously in the future as well,” Rapp shared. “This defensive staff, the whole entire staff are such great people, they love ball…I think this defensive staff can develop me tremendously so looking forward to seeing the development.”

As for what the Bills are getting in the young safety, his former head coach had quite a bit to say about it.

“Toughness, great understanding of the game, great versatility,” Rams coach Sean McVay said during the NFL’s annual meeting last week. “He can really play on all three levels of your defense. You can kind of put him on the line of scrimmage, you can put him on the second level and you can play him as a safety in the deep part of the field.”

Speaking of his former squad, Rapp is also excited to be reunited with OLB Von Miller.

“He hit me up right away as I agreed to terms on the deal,” Rapp said. “So we spent some time in LA together when we won the Super Bowl in 2021. Von’s an awesome guy, and I’m excited to be on board with him.”

