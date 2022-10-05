Bills, Tavon Austin mutually agree to part ways

The Buffalo Bills have released wide receiver Tavon Austin from their practice squad. It was a mutual split.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo confirmed that the receiver and team both had interest in going their separate ways. Per his report, Austin wants to continue playing, but wants a team that will give him more of a look:

The #Bills and WR Tavon Austin have agreed to part ways, as @SalSports reported. Austin was on Buffalo’s practice squad. Will now seek an opportunity for more playing time elsewhere. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 5, 2022

Austin signed in Buffalo later on in the offseason on June 3.

The 31-year-old was a first-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2013. Despite that, Austin’s career has been a mixed bag and in recent years he hasn’t been a difference maker.

In 2021, Austin had 24 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Bills in the preseason, Austin had limited productivity and was cut at the end of training camp. However, Austin latched onto the team’s practice squad.

As of late, the Bills have had a rash of injuries hit their receiver room. Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) are likely to both miss the team’s Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Isaiah McKenzie (head) sees his status up in the air as well.

Despite that, the Bills appeared to be set to tap fifth-round rookie Khalil Shakir to replace those missing pieces.

Shakir made his first-career catch in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens and with Austin’s departure, one can assume the team was trend toward continuing with Shakir in the lineup over Austin.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire