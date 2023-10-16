Bills’ Taron Johnson reflects on final play vs. Giants: ‘Just happy to win’

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was a huge fan of the way his team slammed the door shut late on the Giants… even in the face of controversy.

The coach said he “didn’t see a single thing that wasn’t executed” on the final drive by his defense. McDermott might not have seen the stir caused on social media just yet, but regardless, he was going to back his guys… including Taron Johnson

The final play of the 14-9 win was a pass defended by the defensive back in the back of the end zone. Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard was flagged for pass interference in the end zone one play prior to that, giving the Giants the ball back one more time with no time on the clock. A free, untimed play.

Johnson knocked down the pass from Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor intended for tight end Darren Waller. Many onlookers thought Johnson held Waller–another penalty–but it wasn’t called.

McDermott was not concerned about that.

“Before half, they tried to run it and our guys shut it down,” McDermott said via video conference. “That one, they threw it, and we made the play there, too. Really proud of the guys.”

As for Johnson himself, he didn’t make any note of taking a penalty either… as expected.

“I just kept my eyes on him–played through the hands,” Johnson said. “Just happy to win.”

For Johnson’s full thoughts, see the attached WROC-TV clip below:

Taron Johnson explaining how he got the stop on the last play to beat the Giants. #Bills pic.twitter.com/4ydAN8NWHd — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire