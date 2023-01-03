Bills’ Taron Johnson questionable to return vs. Bengals with head injury

The Buffalo Bills are down cornerback Taron Johnson against the Cincinnati Bengals… and early on.

During the first drive of the game for the Bengals offense, the starting slot defender was injured.

The Bills went on to announce via the broadcast of the contest that Johnson is questionable to return with a head injury.

Without Johnson, Siran Neal setting into the game in the slot.

Prior to being hurt in Cincinnati, Johnson had not been injured in 2022.

Bills Wire will provide further updates as information is made available.

