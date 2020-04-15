The Bills had six picks in 2017. Their top four choices that season have played 175 games with 150 starts for the team.

The Bills traded 2017 second-round choice Zay Jones to the Raiders last season, but Tre’Davious White, Dion Dawkins and Matt Milano have become core contributors.

Buffalo has plans to keep all three long term.

The Bills can use the fifth-year option on White for 2021, but they have begun talks with Dawkins and Milano’s representation. Milano and Dawkins share the same agency, Lagardere Unlimited.

“Matt and Dion, they the same representative so that’s a one call, one-stop shop,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told Steve Tasker on One Bills Live on Wednesday. “Yeah, definitely have been in contact. You know, I don’t really like to get into negotiations too much, but I’ve definitely been in contact with their representatives giving them timelines of when we would look at things like that.”

Dawson, a second-round choice, has become the team’s left tackle. He has made 43 starts, including all 32 games the past two seasons. Milano, a fifth-round choice, has become a starting outside linebacker with 33 starts, including 28 the past two seasons.

Both are in line for significant pay raises, and that could happen sooner than later.

“If you look at our history, I’ve generally done most of those guys — we did do Jordan before that, before we hit free agency beyond that — most of the guys I’ve done from Jerry Hughes, Eric Wood, [Stephen] Hauschka and some of those guys we’ve done more in the spring/summer time frame,” Beane said.

Bills talking to Dion Dawkins, Matt Milano about extensions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk