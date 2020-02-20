Bills talk up the potential of rugby player Christian Wade

Last year the Bills brought Christian Wade, a rugby player with no American football experience, to their training camp. He played better than expected in the preseason, spent the regular season on the practice squad, and now the Bills are talking up his potential, perhaps as a player who can make the 53-man roster in 2020.

“What a joy to have on our football team,” head coach Sean McDermott said, via NFL UK. “He’s done a phenomenal job. The positive energy, the juice he brings to our football team, has been impressive. He’s made so many strides since coming to us a year ago — less than a year ago, in fact — the sky’s the limit. It’s a matter of the hard work he puts in. I know he’s a hard worker. We’ll see where he goes.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he thinks he may be playing with Wade in a regular-season game this year.

“Love the kid. He is awesome,” Allen said. “I’m rooting for him.”

Wade had a 65-yard touchdown run on his first preseason carry, and raced 48 yards on his first preseason catch. He showed an ability to make plays with the ball in his hands, and he’ll get another shot to show what he can do this year.