Bills successfully troll Dolphins after rout on the road

The Buffalo faithful travel well. In particular, Bills Mafia usually turns up on the road when their team plays the Miami Dolphins.

That was clearly the case once again in Week 2, and the players on the field gave their fans plenty to cheer for. The Bills beat the Dolphins 35-0 in blowout fashion.

The Bills also won the social media battle in the end, too.

Following the game, the Bills sent out a tweet that included a reference to that and boy did it land. The team called the game, which was played in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, a “home game” because of all the supporters in the crowd.

Ouch.

The photo doesn’t do the Dolphins justice, either.

Check it out below:

