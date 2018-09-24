Bills stun Vikings, Chiefs QB Mahomes impresses again

Patrick Mahomes did it again on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL, while the Buffalo Bills upstaged the Minnesota Vikings.

Chief quarterback Mahomes continued to impress against the 49ers, completing 24 of his 38 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kansas City to a 38-27 win.

Mahomes has thrown an NFL-best 13 touchdowns in 2018, the most ever by a quarterback through the first three games of a season.

As for the Bills, they pulled off what could be the upset of the season in Minnesota after downing the Vikings 27-6.

Buffalo looked like the worst team in the NFL in the first two games of 2018. But, rookie quarterback Josh Allen threw for 196 yards with a touchdown and added two more scores on the ground.

Minnesota rushed for just 14 yards in the loss, while quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted 55 passes and tallied 296 yards through the air.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Lions outplayed the New England Patriots at home in a 26-10 win, the Houston Texans are still winless after they falling to the New York Giants 27-22, while the Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals both also dropped to 0-3 following defeats to the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears respectively.

The Los Angeles Rams won their third game in a row to open the season with a 35-23 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks secured their first win of 2018 in their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys 24-13.

The New Orleans Saints came out on top in an over-time shoot-out with the Atlanta Falcons, and the Baltimore Ravens handed the Denver Broncos their first loss of the season.

Injury report

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green left in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury and missed the rest of the matchup.

Richard Sherman suffered a calf injury in the second quarter against the Chiefs. Fellow 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward was also carted to the locker room with an undisclosed injury in the second half.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Blaine Gabbert was evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars before being ruled out. Marcus Mariota, who did not start because he was dealing with an elbow injury of his own, took over under center.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson was ruled out Sunday after being carted off the field with an ankle injury and was later taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The 49ers fear quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of San Francisco's game against the Chiefs.

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury against the Chargers and did not return to the game.

Giants tight end Evan Engram left his team's game against the Texans with a knee injury.

By the numbers

Drew Brees reached another historic milestone as he set an NFL record for most career completions, passing Brett Favre's previous mark of 6,300.

Dak Prescott completed 19 of his 34 passes for 168 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Seahawks. He has thrown for less than 200 yards in five straight games, dating back to last season.

Calvin Ridley caught three touchdown passes in the Falcons' loss to the Saints. He is the first Atlanta rookie to ever record three receiving scores in a game.

Cam Newton rushed for two scores in the Panthers' win over the Bengals. He now has more rushing touchdowns than any other quarterback in NFL history.

Quotables

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on star quarterback Carson Wentz's return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury: "I thought overall, he did some nice things ... Moved around well. Extended some drives for us, whether running or escaping the pocket. First time back, not bad."

Raiders coach Jon Gruden on 0-3 start: "We have a lot of work to do here. We're going to continue to work. I'm proud of the way we're competing. We played three teams, I think, that might be undefeated. I don't know. We've played three good football teams. We played them hard. We have a lot of work to do here. We'll continue to work and we'll get this show on the road here, hopefully soon."

Week 3 NFL scores

Thursday's game

Cleveland Browns 21, New York Jets 17

Sunday's games

Buffalo Bills 27, Minnesota Vikings 6

New York Giants 27, Houston Texans 22

Washington Redskins 31, Green Bay Packers 17

Kansas City Chiefs 38, San Francisco 49ers 27

Miami Dolphins 28, Oakland Raiders 20

Philadelphia Eagles 20, Indianapolis Colts 16

Tennessee Titans 9, Jacksonville Jaguars 6

Carolina Panthers 31, Cincinnati Bengals 21

Baltimore Ravens 27, Denver Broncos 14

New Orleans Saints 43, Atlanta Falcons 37

Los Angeles Rams 35, Los Angeles Chargers 23

Chicago Bears 16, Arizona Cardinals 14

Seattle Seahawks 24, Dallas Cowboys 13

Detroit Lions 26, New England Patriots 10