Bills straight to the point: Josh Allen not injured vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills say quarterback Josh Allen is healthy and good to go despite some images suggesting otherwise.

During Buffalo’s 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Allen was spotted by the broadcast chatting with trainers on the sideline during the second half. It appeared he was getting his hand looked at.

Following the contest, Allen and head coach Sean McDermott did not beat around the bush when discussing Allen’s health. He is OK.

“I’m fine. I’m fine,” Allen said via video conference. “I’m good.”

That is exactly how McDermott described it as well.

“He’s good,” McDermott said.

Allen did have a few miscues passing the ball in Miami. One that stands out is his throw toward an open Isaiah McKenzie in the end zone late.

Still…Allen finished 42-for-63 passing for 400 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Bills’ rushing attack with 47 yards on eight carries.

Those numbers are pretty healthy.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire