Bills still near top of ESPN power rankings but see slight drop

The Buffalo Bills are still a top-five team in the NFL according to the former world-wide leader, ESPN. However, their stock did slightly drop in their latest power rankings following free agency’s start.

Per ESPN, the Bills are the fourth-best team in the league currently. Previously, Buffalo was slotted in at No. 2.

In the latest update, the team at fault is hard to argue with.

The Bills were jumped by the defending champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs were previously the No. 4 team and they switched spots with Buffalo. The Green Bay Packers remained at No. 3 between the two and the No. 1 remained the same: The Kansas City Chiefs.

Between the Bills and Bucs, we’re splitting hairs a little. Both sides found ways to re-sign their top players from last season who were slated to become free agents. However, the Bucs did so in a historical manner.

For the first time in the salary cap era in the NFL (1994), Tampa Bay returned all 22 of their starters after winning a Super Bowl. That simply just doesn’t happen… ever.

The Bills will have something to say about this in 2021, though. Buffalo and Tampa are slated to square off next season as the Bucs host the Bills.

On the plus side, the Bills are still far and away the top team in the AFC East still, according to ESPN.

The Dolphins had a two spot drop off from No. 12 to 14 between ESPN’s latest power rankings and this one… but they’re still the second-best divisional rival in the poll. The AFC East rounds out with the Patriots and Jets at No. 19 and 29, respectively.

… And what it’s worth: Each team in the power rankings had their “best move” of free agency picked. For Buffalo, it was re-signing linebacker Matt Milano.

